Funds for ‘spy agency’ ops not for open court, defence lawyer says

Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 ― How Malaysia’s intelligence agency spends its finances is considered a state secret and should not be heard in open court because it involved national security, lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali told reporters today.

His client Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was formerly director-general of the defunct Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) who was earlier charged with embezzling US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) of government funds allocated to the agency.

“The utilisation of the US$12 million, whether it is earned domestically or through foreign agencies, should be considered a secret.

“The operations of any intelligence agency should not be discussed lightly in open court as it involves national security,” he said in a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here after his client pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT).

The charge under Section 409 of the Penal Code is punishable with a jail term of between two and 20 years and a fine upon conviction.

The lawyer also emphasised that Hasanah’s charge in unrelated to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, which saw more six more CBT charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a separate court today. Former Treasury secretary-general tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah was jointly indicted with Najib.

“I would like to clear any the air that Datuk Hasanah is not involved in investigations into 1MDB or any of it subsidiaries,” Shaharudin said.