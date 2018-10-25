‘Terminator 6’ closes in on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ date

Arnold Schwarzenegger is pictured as the title character in 1984 film ‘The Terminator’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — Will the hunt for a perfect release date never end? Perhaps not now that Paramount’s sci-fi action movie Terminator 6 has put Sony action-comedy Charlie’s Angels in its sights, as the studios engage in a battle of wills over November 1, 2019.

It began with Warner Bros pulling The Six Billion Dollar Man from its 2020 schedule, and filling the prime June date to Wonder Woman 1984 instead.

With the Amazonian warrior-princess’s old place now free, Sony took advantage of the opportunity, moving Charlie’s Angels into the free November spot.

But the battle for November 1, 2019 is heating up, as Paramount is now pushing its sixth Terminator film — one which reunites original franchise stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger — onto the very same day.

Terminator 6 had previously been announced for November 22, 2019, with a first look photo published in August 2018 before the date change.

Tim Miller of Deadpool directs the Terminator franchise entry, with Elizabeth Banks of Pitch Perfect 3 at the wheel for Charlie’s Angels.

Not so long ago, Warner Bros and Disney engaged in a similar face-off, with Disney putting Captain America: Civil War up for release on the same May 6 date that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had previously been announced for; four months on, and Warner moved Batman v Superman to an earlier March slot. — AFP-Relaxnews