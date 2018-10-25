Muhyiddin: Only AG can decide to reopen Beng Hock probe

Muhyiddin said so far, no instruction had been issued by the AG for the police to reopen the investigation into Teoh's death. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 25 — Any decision on reopening of investigation into the death of Teoh Beng Hock, then an aide to a DAP assemblyman, should be made by the Attorney-General (AG), said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

So far, he said, no instruction had been issued by the AG for the police to reopen the investigation.

“I was told (application) is till at the AG’s office,” he told a media conference after the handing over of approval letter for Malaysian citizenship here today.

Muhyiddin said this following a statement by a lawyer for Teoh’s family, Ramkarpal Singh, for the police to carry put further investigation into Teoh’s death.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who was also at the media conference, said police had yet to get further instruction from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on the matter.

Teoh was found dead on July 19, 2009, at the corridor on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam, in Shah Alam, after giving his statement at the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office, which is on the 14th floor of the building. — Bernama