Sarawak PKR ropes in MACC to probe irregularities in Julau branch

Sarawak PKR secretary Vernon Aji Kedit holds up a copy of the report lodged with the state MACC October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 25 — Sarawak PKR today asked the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate alleged irregularities over the Julau branch’s registration of 13,178 new members.

State PKR information chief Vernon Aji Kedit said he would not disclose any names or even make any accusations as it would be up to the MACC to take action as it sees fit.

“We want the investigation into these grave matters to ascertain if there were any abuses of power or misuses of power by certain party leaders in covering up the irregularities and illegalities in the membership registration,” he told reporters at the state MACC headquarters here before lodging the report.

Kedit said he had already issued a statutory declaration in support of protest letters from Julau branch chairman Semana Sawang to PKR headquarters, a copy of which he will provide to the MACC.

At the same press conference, state party secretary Nicholas Bawin said Sarawak PKR is filing the complaint with MACC because its complaints were ignored by the party’s central leadership.

State PKR vice-chairman See Chee How, who also accompanied Kedit, said suspension of the party’s leadership election, set for November 10, pending MACC’s probe could only be decided by its headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

He added that the PKR leadership should decide on the cleanliness of its membership roll.

“This is what we are hoping the party will do, probably agencies like MACC and the police, can be helpful to us,” See sad.

Over 20 state PKR branch chairmen and grassroots leaders accompanied Kedit in lodging the report with the MACC.