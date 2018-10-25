Court sets RM500,000 bail for former ‘spy agency’ chief

Hasanah’s lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali speaks to reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Sessions Court imposed a bail of RM500,000 for Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid who earlier claimed trial today to criminal breach of trust (CBT) over the alleged embezzlement of US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) of government funds.

Judge Azman Ahmad ordered the amount to be paid today with two sureties.

Azman also instructed Hasanah to surrender her international passport to the court until the trial is over.

The prosecution led by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram initially sought for a bail of RM1 million, but Hasanah’s lawyer, Datuk Shaharudin Ali, sought for this to be reduced to RM300,000 by arguing that the former amount would effectively force her to remain in custody for the duration of the trial.

“We ask for leniency and sympathy, so that we can have access to Hasanah without having to visit her in prison,” Shaharudin said.

He also asked the court to consider his 61-year-old client's physical wellbeing, and noted that this was her first time being charged with any offence.

Shaharudin also pointed out that Hasanah was retired and her RM10,000 monthly pension has been frozen along with her bank accounts.

The prosecution rejected the offer as too low given the severity of the alleged embezzlement as well as her role in the agency, before the judge decided on the bail.

The former director-general of the defunct Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 409 of the Penal Code for CBT by a public servant as it was read out to her.

Hasanah was charged with committing the offence in her capacity as a civil servant in the Research Department of the Prime Minister's Office at Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9 this year.

The case is set for mention on November 29.