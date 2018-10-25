Kedah PKR leader remanded in money politics probe

The suspect was alleged to have asked for RM20,000 from a party member to enable the latter to contest for a divisional head post in Kedah in the on-going PKR election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Oct 25 — A Kedah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leader is in remand for a week beginning today after alleged money politics in the party election.

The remand order against the 59-year-old party leader was issued by Alor Setar Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Jamaluddin Elias following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to a source, the suspect was alleged to have asked for RM20,000 from a party member to enable the latter to contest for a divisional head post in Kedah in the on-going PKR election.

The suspect, who contested in one of the state constituencies in the last general election, was arrested at 4.10pm yesterday when he surrendered to the state MACC office. — Bernama