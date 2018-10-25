As Irwan and Najib charged, Dr M says more to come

Mahathir said the government will keep cracking down on corruption, abuses and other wrongdoings that took place before Pakatan Harapan was voted in. ― Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Oct 25 — “Many more” former officials will be prosecuted for offences committed under the Barisan Nasional administration, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said after Datuk Seri Najib Razak and a former Treasury secretary-general were charged today.

The prime minister said the government will keep cracking down on corruption, abuses and other wrongdoings that took place before Pakatan Harapan was voted in on May 9, but stressed that all action will be in accordance with the rule of law.

“Of course, we suffered for almost nine years. Having a government that doesn’t seem to care for the people, and they committed a lot of wrong things, and usually, when you break the law, you have to face the consequences.

“What you’re seeing today is, of course, being taken against several people, but there are many more.

“We can’t bring everyone to court immediately at one time. We have to take them one by one and the more serious one is the (former) prime minister himself,” he said, referring to Najib.

Dr Mahathir was speaking to members of the Malaysia-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC) at Shangri-la Hotel here, during a roundtable discussion.

This morning, Najib, former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah and the former director-general of Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid were all charged with criminal breach of trust.

Najib and Irwan were jointly charged with six counts of CBT involving some RM6.64 billion related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and claimed trial to all.

Hasanah was charged separately with CBT over the alleged misappropriation of US$12 million (RM49.9 million) in public funds.

All the charges were filed under Section 409 of the Penal Code and are each punishable by between two and 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.