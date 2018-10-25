A first handbag for the House of Schiaparelli

‘Secret of Schiaparelli’ is the first handbag created by the House of Schiaparelli. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 25 — Schiaparelli has presented the first handbag created by the legendary fashion house, drawing on skilled craftsmanship, creativity and references to the brand’s heritage. The “Secret of Schiaparelli” handbag is available now at the house’s salons-boutique, located at 21 Place Vendôme in Paris.

For its first handbag, Schiaparelli has crafted a feminine creation with a graphic design incorporating lots of subtle nods that pay homage to the fashion house’s founder, Elsa Schiaparelli. Its metal rivets are engraved with the letter “S”, for example, and the design references the designer’s lucky number “4” in several ways. Other references include shocking pink stitching and, above all, a golden-coloured brass padlock — the ultimate Schiaparelli emblem.

Used in the brand’s collections since 1931, the padlock has featured in embroideries, buttons, clasps, pocket shapes and jewellery. Today, it takes centre stage on the “Secret of Schiaparelli” handbag, set off-centre to add a stylish and graphic twist to the bag’s design.

Available in a selection of colours — including black, cream and, of course, the house’s iconic shocking pink — the handbag has a cream nappa lining and an adjustable shoulder strap. It is available in the famous fashion house’s salons-boutique, located at 21 Place Vendôme in the French capital. — AFP-Relaxnews