Mario Lopez launching shoe collection for men and boys

Mario Lopez is launching a footwear collection in partnership with American Exchange Group. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 25 — The American actor and producer, Mario Lopez — who starred in the cult 1990s TV show Saved by the Bell — has teamed up with American Exchange Group to launch a footwear collection.

Models aren’t the only ones branching out into fashion, it seems. Actor Lopez is launching a footwear collection of chic and casual styles for boys and men. Inspired by his own personal style, the collection features contemporary details and styling integrating the latest trends.

For the fall/winter 2018-2019 season, the American actor proposes styles including loafers, boat shoes, oxfords, Chelsea boots and lace-up boots. The designs come finished in a selection of neutral and subtle shades such as beige, brown, black, grey and midnight blue.

The collection is available via several retailers in the US with average pricing between US$50 (RM208) and US$80.

Although best known for his acting roles in TV shows such as Saved by the Bell and Pacific Blue, Lopez also hosted the US version of The X Factor. — AFP-Relaxnews