Misfit brings round of upgrades to Vapor 2 smartwatch

The Misfit Vapor 2 is on its way. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 25 — Introduced on Tuesday, the Misfit Vapor 2 smartwatch comes with multiple sizing options, a better heart rate tracker and GPS, as well as NFC support.

The new Vapor 2 smartwatch by Misfit brings “fashion, fitness, and technology” to the lives of its users via its new and improved features and multiple design options.

At the core, the device is powered by Google’s Wear OS which offers users Google Assistant, all the PlayStore apps, Google Fit, and everything else that comes with the operating system. Simply speaking, this wearable software brings a completely customisable experience to every user.

The most appreciated update, however, is probably the near-field communication feature, aka NFC. A smartwatch without it just seems less smart, so the Vapor 2 is now compatible with iPhones and Android phones without an internet connection. The heart-rate tracker was also redesigned to provide more accurate measurements and stats, as well as the new standalone GPS.

As for the features that the watch shares with the original, the device is a phone-free music player and is water resistant while swimming in shallow waters — both will track this activity and a number of other sports and exercises. Plus, you can customise the faces to make it your own.

Speaking from a purely aesthetics point-of-view, Vapor 2’s predecessor, the Misfit Vapor, just missed the mark with its 44mm case size that is not suitable to those with narrower wrists. Misfit addressed the issue by offering the second generation in two sizes with two strap options: 41mm and 46mm, accompanied by a silicon sport strap, stainless-steel bracelet, or any other 20mm straps you may already own.

The Vapor 2 will put you back US$249.99 (RM1041.96) and is not quite available yet. “Soon,” is what the company offers us about the release date, so you can expect to have or gift it for the holidays. — AFP-Relaxnews