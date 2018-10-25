Deputy minister says received 21 proposals for third national car project

Ong said Dyson's electric car factory in Singapore could benefit Malaysian companies by offering them participation opportunities in the value chain. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The government has received 21 proposals from both local and foreign firms for the third national car project, up from the previous 14 announced earlier, said International Trade and Industry (Miti) Deputy Minister, Dr Ong Kian Ming.

Ong said the increased number of proposals showed the new national car project had not been impacted by the United Kingdom-base Dyson’s decision to set up a new electric car manufacturing plant in Singapore.

“I think Malaysians should not worry too much about Dyson’s decision, as we have not lost out to Singapore (in this case),” he told a press conference after launching the Business Excellence Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Forum here, today.

According to Ong, the electric car factory could in fact benefit Malaysian companies by offering them participation opportunities in the value chain.

“Dyson chose Singapore due to the republic’s strategic location in terms of the global supply chain and Johor would definitely be part of it,” he said.

He also said more good news pertaining to Dyson’s investment would be made by MITI Minister Darell Leiking on his return from an official visit to Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Ong said many industry players were looking forward to the Industry 4.0 Policy expected to be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Oct 31.

“This is something many industry players are anticipating, to see how it can be synergised with the 2019 Budget,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier in his speech, Ong said from 2014 to 2017, Malaysia’s labour productivity grew by 3.5 per cent, while employment rose by 1.5 per cent.

“This encouraging trend needs to be sustained, with initiatives focusing on the competitiveness of Malaysia’s exports, fostering regional integration, adoption of new technology and developing human capital, as well as organisational excellence, essential prerequisites in preparing for the future,” he added. — Bernama