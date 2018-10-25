Calvin Harris teams with Benny Blanco on upcoming single

A file picture of Calvin Harris. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — The DJ with the Midas touch is teaming up with American producer Benny Blanco on a new single slated for November 2 release.

After dropping his Eastside track in collaboration with Khalid and Halsey in July — scoring over 139,000,000 views — Benny Blanco has a new song landing November 2 in collaboration with Calvin Harris.

On Instagram, the American producer says he is a big fan of the British DJ. He goes on to say that after much pleading, the hitmaker behind One Kiss with Dua Lipa, finally agreed to sing on the pair’s joint song. Although he may not be a household name, Benny Blanco has production credits on hits such as Circus by Britney Spears, Hot N Cold and I Kissed a Girl by Katy Perry, and Kesha’s Tik Tok.

Watch the video for Eastside by Blanco, Halsey and Khalid: https://youtu.be/56WBK4ZK_cw — AFP-Relaxnews