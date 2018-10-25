Kid Cudi teases new album coming 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — The American rapper has apparently started work on a new album.
The Day ‘n’ Nite singer could have a follow-up to Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ in store for 2019. The artist broke the news on Twitter, responding to a fan question about when to expect more new music.
I just started the new album! Taking my time w it tho but im thinkin next year sometime? Would that be cool? Huh? Tell me? Would that be ok? https://t.co/ey99RoP5qv— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 23, 2018
Earlier this year, Kid Cudi released a collaborative album with Kanye West called Kids See Ghosts. — AFP-Relaxnews