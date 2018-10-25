Malay Mail

Kid Cudi teases new album coming 2019

Published 42 minutes ago on 25 October 2018

Rapper Kid Cudi attends the ‘Vincent N Roxxy’ premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 17, 2016. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — The American rapper has apparently started work on a new album.

The Day ‘n’ Nite singer could have a follow-up to Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ in store for 2019. The artist broke the news on Twitter, responding to a fan question about when to expect more new music.

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi released a collaborative album with Kanye West called Kids See Ghosts. — AFP-Relaxnews

