Kid Cudi teases new album coming 2019

Rapper Kid Cudi attends the ‘Vincent N Roxxy’ premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 17, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — The American rapper has apparently started work on a new album.

The Day ‘n’ Nite singer could have a follow-up to Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ in store for 2019. The artist broke the news on Twitter, responding to a fan question about when to expect more new music.

I just started the new album! Taking my time w it tho but im thinkin next year sometime? Would that be cool? Huh? Tell me? Would that be ok? https://t.co/ey99RoP5qv — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 23, 2018

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi released a collaborative album with Kanye West called Kids See Ghosts. — AFP-Relaxnews