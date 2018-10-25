Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Australian students pricked with syringe in apparent prank gone wrong

Published 47 minutes ago on 25 October 2018

Police in New South Wales state said they were told a student was pulling what appeared to be a prank that involved a needle, and had yet to speak to the student involved. — Reuters pic
Police in New South Wales state said they were told a student was pulling what appeared to be a prank that involved a needle, and had yet to speak to the student involved. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Oct 25 — Seven students at an Australian school in Sydney were set to undergo blood tests this morning after having being pricked with a syringe in what appeared to be a prank gone wrong.

Police and ambulances were called to Plumpton High School in a western Sydney suburb following reports that students had been stabbed, to find they had received minor needle pricks.

“They will attend a medical centre for testing as a precaution,” a police representative said in a statement.

Police in New South Wales state said they were told a student was pulling what appeared to be a prank that involved a needle, and had yet to speak to the student involved. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World