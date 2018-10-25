Zahid leaves for Parliament after brief show of support for Najib

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has left the court complex for Parliament after spending an hour inside the public gallery of the court room where Datuk Seri Najib Razak is being charged with criminal breach of trust.

Actress Ellie Suriaty, known for sparking “Hidup Melayu” chants here when Najib was first charged, was seen sending Zahid off by encouraging him to stay strong.

“Stay strong, Datuk Seri. Fight on,” she said while shaking hands, followed by giving Zahid a hug.

Zahid arrived at 9.10am and said he was here to show solidarity for Najib and provide moral support.

On Friday, Najib stood for Zahid when the latter was charged with 45 counts of money laundering, corruption, and criminal breach of trust related to his time as the home minister.