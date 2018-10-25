The six joint CBT charges against Najib Razak and former Treasury sec-gen Irwan Serigar

Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Prosecutors have lined up six criminal breach of trust charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah today.

Each of the six charges under the Penal Code can be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years and not more than 20 years and with whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine.

Below is an unofficial reproduction of the chargesheet against the duo.

Public Prosecutor vs Mohd Najib bin Abdul Razak (IC Number: ******-**-5165) and Mohd Irwan Serigar bin Abdullah (IC No: ******-**-5529)

First charge

That you on 21 December 2016 at the Malaysian Finance Ministry Complex in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, as a public servant, that is as Finance Minister and Treasury Secretary-General respectively in that capacity had been entrusted with power over a property, that is a sum of RM1.2 billion, belonging to the Government of Malaysia, had committed a criminal breach of trust on that property, which is an offence punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Act.

Second charge

That you on 21 December 2016 at the Malaysian Finance Ministry Complex in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, as a public servant, that is as Finance Minister and Treasury Secretary-General respectively in that capacity had been entrusted with power over a property, that is a sum of RM655 million, belonging to the Government of Malaysia, had committed a criminal breach of trust on that property, which is an offence punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Act.

Third charge

That you on 21 December 2016 at the Malaysian Finance Ministry Complex in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, as a public servant, that is as Finance Minister and Treasury Secretary-General respectively in that capacity had been entrusted with power over a property, that is a sum of RM220 million, an allocation under “Management Budget under the Definition of B11 Treasury General Services, Activity 021700 KL International Airport Berhad (KLIAB)", belonging to the Government of Malaysia, had committed a criminal breach of trust on that property, which is an offence punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Act.

Fourth charge

That you on 10 August 2017 at the Malaysian Finance Ministry Complex in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, as a public servant, that is as Finance Minister and Treasury Secretary-General respectively in that capacity had been entrusted with power over a property, that is a sum of RM1.3 billion, an allocation under “Management Budget under the Definition of B11 Treasury General Services, Activity 020500 Subsidy and Cash Assistance”, belonging to the Government of Malaysia, had committed a criminal breach of trust on that property, which is an offence punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Act.

Fifth charge

That you on 10 August 2017 at the Malaysian Finance Ministry Complex in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, as a public servant, that is as Finance Minister and Treasury Secretary-General respectively in that capacity had been entrusted with power over a property, that is a sum of CNY1,950,000,000.00 (valued at RM1,261,065,000.00), belonging to the Government of Malaysia, had committed a criminal breach of trust on that property, which is an offence punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Act.

Sixth charge

That you on 10 August 2017 at the Malaysian Finance Ministry Complex in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, as a public servant, that is as Finance Minister and Treasury Secretary-General respectively in that capacity had been entrusted with power over a property, that is a sum of RM2 billion, belonging to the Government of Malaysia, had committed a criminal breach of trust on that property, which is an offence punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Act.

Today marked the fourth time Najib was charged in court. To see the first set of CBT and power abuse charges against him in July, click here. To see the second set of money laundering charges in August, click here. To see the third set of corruption and money laundering charges in September, click here.