Ben Stiller’s punk band reunites, releases new song

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — Ben Stiller’s high school punk band has reunited, and they’ve just dropped a re-recording of one of their earlier tracks ahead of a full EP.

Called Capital Punishment, the band formed in 1979 in New York City by four teenagers, Stiller included, who drew influence from a range of proto-industrial music and recorded an album — called Roadkill — while still in high school, pressing a couple of hundred copies in all.

While they did not continue making music together, they all went on to big things: In addition to the A-list actor, they now count among them a Supreme Court Justice for Arizona (Peter Swann), a professor of Slavic Studies (Peter Zusi) and a musician/documentarian (Kriss Roebling).

It was recently revealed that the band is reuniting — after a 36-year hiatus — to put out a five-song EP for Record Store Day Black Friday called This is Capital Punishment.

Now they’ve shared a first taste of the EP — a new take on the Roadkill track Confusion that was originally destined for a reissue of the earlier album. According to their label, Captured Tracks, the band had so much fun re-recording the track that it led the way to new material and a full EP.

This is Capital Punishment will be out November 23 in a limited run of 1,500 copies worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews