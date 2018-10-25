Najib, Irwan claim trial to joint CBT charges over RM6.6b

Najib (centre) and Irwan Serigar were charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving some RM6.64 billion. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah were together charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving some RM6.64 billion related to 1MDB this morning.

Both pleaded not guilty to each charge as these were read out to them in the Sessions Court before judge Azman Ahmad.

The court interpreter took five minutes to read out all the charges in Malay, to which both acknowledged they understood.

Najib was represented by senior lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah while Datuk K. Kumaraendran appeared for Irwan.

Private practitioner Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram was appointed as the lead prosecutor.

The six charges accuse both men of abusing their previous positions as the finance minister and head of the Treasury to commit CBT involving RM1.2 billion, RM655 million, RM220 million, RM1.3 billion, RMB1.96 billion, and RM2 billion in separate transactions.

All the charges were filed under Section 409 of the Penal Code and are each punishable by between two and 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

The prosecution has requested for bail to be set at RM3 million each.