Fellowship programme to strengthen Malaysia-China ties

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Chinese embassy here and the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia and Fujian People’s Provincial Government launched an eight-day Malaysia-China Youth Exchange and Fellowship Programme last month.

Thirty Malaysian youth leaders were selected to spend October 23 to 30 in Fujian Province.

China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian said bilateral ties between China and Malaysia will be further strengthened through such initiatives.

“China’s rapid development and accomplishments in many fronts especially those in innovation and technologies have been well recognized and received at the global stage.



“The world is in fact smaller with internet connectivity and the IOT to facilitate communications and transfer of information, but there is nothing like seeing things with your own eyes and experiential learning,” he said in a statement.

He hoped the Malaysian youths exposed to Chinese culture would build networks and friendships with the Chinese youth leaders in this exchange programme.

CEO of the Centre for Research, Advisory and Technology (CREATE) Ng Yeen See said the fellowship programme was very well received by the Malaysian youth community.

“We received more than 200 applications from youth between the age of 18-28, and I’m impressed with the quality of talents that we have in Malaysia, especially female youth.”



The Malaysian delegates are expected to visit key institutions in Fujian Province, enterprises like Xiamen Science and Industry University, Innovation Park, The World of Panda and some successful technology companies.