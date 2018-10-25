‘Homeland’ star nets supernatural ‘Separation’ lead, ‘The Boy 2’ announced

British actor Rupert Friend at an event for CBS mini-series ‘Strange Angel’, June 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — Rupert Friend, whom Homeland fans will better know as secret service agent Peter Quinn, is to star in a divorce thriller that somehow manages to take its cues from both intense relationship drama Kramer vs Kramer and supernatural brain-twister The Sixth Sense.

Mixing the aftermath of a divorce with supernatural horror will be Separation, a new project headed up by director William Brent Bell of The Devil Inside and The Boy.

While both were poorly received at review, The Devil Inside, released in 2012, made US$101 million (RM421 million) on a US$1 million budget, while The Boy generated US$64 million from a US$10 million foundation.

In fact, anticipated interest in a sequel for the latter is great enough that, concurrent to the Separation announcement, STX Films announced a sequel, The Boy 2, with Katie Holmes as its star and William Brent Bell engaged for his directorial services.

There’s not yet a release date for either project, though Separation is expected to go into production in November, with further cast members to be announced. — AFP-Relaxnews