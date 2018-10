An American Airlines airplane sits at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, October 2, 2014. — Reuters pic

MIAMI, Oct 25 — American Airlines Group Inc today said a security concern related to flight 257 bound for Mexico city from Miami has been cleared after a security concern and “will be reboarding momentarily”.

Miami International Airport had said in a tweet earlier that police were investigating a security concern related to the flight.

The passengers on the flight had been evacuated, the airport said.— Reuters