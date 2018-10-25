Uniqlo brings Heattech technology to an entire clothing collection

New items from the Uniqlo Heattech collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 25 — As temperatures start to drop, the Uniqlo brand presents a complete men’s and women’s wardrobe featuring its Heattech technology, designed to keep the cold at bay. Check out the new collection in stores and online at www.uniqlo.com.

The fruit of a collaboration with Toray Industries, Heattech technology — known for its temperature-regulating properties — was created in 2003 to make lightweight inner-layer clothing that keeps people warm. This gave rise to a collection of ready-to-wear items with micro-acrylic fibres, which help retain heat while absorbing moisture from the body and converting it into heat.

Heattech technology was previously used essentially to make T-shirts, camisoles, tank tops, turtleneck tops and leggings. This season, Uniqlo has added beanie hats, snoods, scarves, gloves, pants and pantyhose to this warm winter collection.

Certain pieces in the range are available in three levels of warmth, increasing from Classic Warm to Extra Warm to Ultra Warm.

All items in the collection are available in several colorways or prints for the accessories. They are available in Uniqlo stores or in the brand’s e-store. — AFP-Relaxnews