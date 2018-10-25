Steve Carell to star in Apple TV drama

Actor Steve Carell arrives for the world premiere of ‘Beautiful Boy’ at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 7, 2018. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — The Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston drama about life behind the scenes on a morning TV show has found its male co-star, none other than Steve Carell of The Office.

Now known as both a comic and serious dramatic actor, Carell broke through to mainstream recognition with a seven-year run as Michael Scott, incompetent bull-headed small company boss in US sitcom The Office.

Since then he’s proven his movie star credentials not only in comedies but also dramatic affairs such as Foxcatcher (for which he was Oscar nominated), Freeheld, The Big Short, and 2018 biographical Beautiful Boy.

And it’s to both drama and TV that he returns through the Witherspoon and Aniston project, which the actresses are also producing for Apple’s in-development streaming service.

While no release date has been announced, production is expected to get underway by the end of October.

Apple is said to be planning a US launch of its TV subscription service in the first half of 2019, with a global roll-out anticipated over the following months, per a new report by The Information.

It would be free for Apple device owners with TV network subscriptions also available for purchase through the app. — AFP-Relaxnews