Cardi B releases new single ‘Money’ earlier than expected

Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in Manhattan, New York January 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — After announcing her new single Money would be out today, Cardi B ultimately decided to release it yesterday night.

Cardi B’s first solo single since her debut album Invasion of Privacy released earlier this year, the track finds the rapper covering the perks of fame, from boarding jets to diamonds.

She also mentions another major change that’s coming about since the album’s release, rapping “I got a baby, I need some money, yeah.”

Since the April release of “Invasion of Privacy,” which includes such hit singles as Bodak Yellow and I Like It, the rapper has appeared on singles from DJ Snake, Rita Ora and Jennifer Lopez. — AFP-Relaxnews