In reciprocal move, Zahid goes to offer ‘moral support’ to Najib (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi came to the court complex here to show solidarity with Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is expected to be charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) today.

Zahid arrived alone and unexpectedly at 9.01am, beaming smiles and telling reporters he was here for Najib.

“Yes for support. I’m giving him moral support,” he said briefly and walked in.

On Friday, Najib stood for Zahid when the latter was charged with 45 counts of money laundering, corruption, and criminal breach of trust related to his time as the home minister.

Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah is also present and is expected to be charged jointly with Najib.

Former director-general of the now-defunct Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid is also expected to be charged with CBT today.