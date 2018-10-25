COI hearings on SingHealth cyber attack begins today

Announcing the dates of the hearings, the COI secretariat said there will be 11 sessions scheduled for the public hearings. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 — The Committee of Inquiry (COI) tasked to look into the cyber attack on public healthcare cluster SingHealth will hold its next tranche of hearings from this morning, with the first public hearing set to start next Wednesday.

Announcing the dates of the hearings yesterday, the COI secretariat said there will be 11 sessions scheduled for the public hearings.

Three of the public hearings will be held at Court 5F of the Supreme Court, with the remaining eight sessions of public hearings to be held at Court 5A.

The dates and timings of the public hearings may be subject to change, the secretariat said.

An updated schedule will be published by 6pm daily.

The secretariat added that members of the public who wish to submit written representations to the COI can still do so before 5pm on October 31.

Backgound

Chaired by retired senior judge Richard Magnus, the COI was convened on July 24 to look into the events and contributing factors leading to the cyber attack on SingHealth's patient database system which occurred on or around June 27.

Apart from Magnus, the other three members of the committee are Lee Fook Sun, executive chairman of cyber-security firm Ensign InfoSecurity; T K Udairam, group chief operating officer of healthcare technology firm Sheares Healthcare Management; and Cham Hui Fong, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

The COI held its first hearing behind closed doors on August 28.

The secretariat had previously said that it was in the interests of national security that some hearings would be held in private, or in camera. Otherwise, the evidence may be exploited to carry out further cyber attacks, for example, or patients' personal data may be revealed.

The COI is to produce and submit a report of its proceedings, findings and recommendations to the Minister-in-Charge of Cybersecurity, S Iswaran, by December 31. — TODAY