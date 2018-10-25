David Schwimmer spoofs beer theft after doppelganger police appeal

David Schwimmer or beer-thieving British doppelganger? — Picture via Facebook/BlackpoolPolice

NEW YORK, Oct 25 — On Tuesday, Blackpool Police in the UK released a CCTV image of a man they were trying to identify in relation to a theft from a restaurant.

But the public quickly noticed the striking resemblance of the suspect to the Friends actor and the police were soon inundated with replies joking that Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer in the sitcom, was the alleged culprit.

As of yesterday, the post was shared more than 100,000 times.

In response, Schwimmer posted a video on Twitter of himself running through a store with a crate of cans, in an almost exact copy of the picture posted by police in Blackpool.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York,” Schwimmer wrote.

“To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation,” he added.

Blackpool Police promptly responded on Facebook: “Thanks for being there for us David Schwimmer. We appreciate your support!” — Bernama