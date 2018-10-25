Former ‘spy agency’ chief dodges media on way to face CBT charge

Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Former director-general of Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid arrived at the court complex here this morning ahead of her criminal breach of trust charge.

She arrived at 8.35am via a side entrance, effectively bypassing the gathered media personnel.

Dressed in a grey scarf and black blazer over her baju kurung, Hasanah appeared stoic as she was escorted into the courtroom.

Hasanah is expected to be charged today with criminal breach of trust over the alleged misappropriation of US$12 million (RM49.9 million) in public funds.

Earlier, former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived separately for their criminal CBT charges related to 1MDB.