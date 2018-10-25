No Paris self-destruct as Banksy prices stay anchored

An offset lithograph entitled ‘Stop and Search’ (2007) by British street artist Banksy is displayed before the opening of the urban art auction organised by Artcurial in Paris October 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 25 — Several works by mercurial artist Banksy went under the hammer yesterday at Paris auction house Artcurial but no work auto-destructed as happened earlier this month at Sotheby’s.

Artistic jaws dropped after Banksy’s audacious prank involving the shredding of his Girl with Balloon moments after it fetched £1,042,000 (RM5.84 million) — a joint record for the maverick, who had hidden a shredder in the frame.

Experts said that stunt only added to the value of the work — but in Paris, matters were much more low key as several oeuvres fetched above their reserve price albeit not by astronomical amounts.

Yesterday’s auction of 133 lots in all went ahead amid tight surveillance.

But this time there was no rip it up and start again from the artist from Bristol, southern England, who has never revealed his true identity.

His Stop and Search silkscreen, a denunciation of police stop and search surveillance, fetched €65,000 including fees — just double a €30,000-€35,000 estimate.

Another screen print, a Warholesque Soup Can (Yellow/Emerald/Brown), went under the hammer for €46,800 having been estimated at €15,000-€20,000.

A third work, Queen Vic, mocking Queen Victoria’s anti-homosexuality stance by depicting her in an indecorous pose astride another woman, went for €11,700, around three times its reserve.

A plastic statuette of a rat holding a paintbrush meanwhile also found a buyer.

Banksy admitted that things did not go quite to plan at Sotheby’s where besuited champagne-sipping men and bejewelled women had initially looked on aghast as Girl with Balloon got stuck only half shredded.

Artcurial indicated before yesterday’s controversy-free auction it had done background checks on attendees amid speculation Banksy himself had been at Sotheby’s and triggered the shredding.

If the Paris sales went off without a hitch, the unnamed female buyer of Girl with Balloon, which Banksy’s own authentication body Pest Control has labelled a new piece of work in its own right, Love is in the Bin, should do well out of the unusual deal.

Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s head of contemporary art for Europe, afterwards hailed the shredded sheet as “the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction” while Artprice head Thierry Ehrmann indicated the work’s worth had likely increased to “more than €2 million”.

Artcurial’s own expert Arnaud Oliveux also suggested that the partial shredding meant the work became “something else” with its own artistic value.

Oliveaux, noting the media buzz created ahead of yesterday’s auction, responded with humour when asked if he believed the artist was in the audience.

“That would surprise me. I only wish he were.”

During the auction, he also played on the hubbub the street artist had whipped up in London just over a fortnight ago, telling a woman hesitating on a raised bid for Soup Can (Yellow/Emerald/Brown): “But, madame, Banksy is in the limelight. You’re going to regret it!” — AFP