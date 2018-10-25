Worn-looking Irwan, composed Najib arrive for expected CBT charges

Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah both reached the court complex here today where both are expected to face charges of criminal breach of trust.

Irwan appeared drained from his overnight detention by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya. He briefly smiled at reporters when he arrived at 8.15am.

Clad in a naby blazer and tie, the former head of the Treasury arrived in black Toyota Vellfire with four MACC officers in the vehicle from the Putrajaya holding centre.

Najib arrived separately just after Irwan, at 8.22am.

Unlike Irwan, it was another regular day in court for Najib, who looked composed and smiled at reporters.

Najib, who was in a light grey suit, arrived in a black Proton Perdana from his home in Langgak Duta.

N Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri o supporters were seen around the court complex, unlike the previous times Najib was charged.

About 100 media personnel, mostly from local outlets, formed the crowd here.

Some started camping at court compound as early as 6am.

The former director-general of the now defunct Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, is expected to join the duo to face similar charges over the alleged misappropriation of public funds at 9am.

Hasanah was previously remanded by the MACC to assist investigations concerning some US$12 million (RM49.9 million) of government funds allegedly embezzled for the general election.

Yesterday, the MACC questioned Najib and Irwan to facilitate investigations involving deals involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

Najib has already claimed trial to 32 separate counts of abuse of power and graft.