Bryce Dallas Howard to direct fatherhood doc 'Dads'

Bryce Dallas Howard and her father Ron Howard at the Bafta Los Angeles Tea Party, January 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard is to make her feature-length directorial debut with Dads, a documentary that takes a humorous look at the “responsibilities, absurdities, triumphs and losses” that fathers experience.

Having already accumulated an Oscar nomination over the course of her work directing short films, Bryce Dallas Howard is moving on to longer material.

Dads is being made with backing from the Dove Men + Care health and beauty brand, and though a release date has yet to be announced, the production team has uncovered enough for Bryce to call the documentary's subject matter “emotional, enlightening, provocative, and insanely funny,” per Deadline's report on the announcement.

And there's a fatherhood connection behind the scenes on Dads as well.

The documentary is being produced through Imagine Documentaries, a branch of the Imagine Entertainment production house co-founded by Howard's own dad, Ron Howard, one-time star of American Graffiti and Happy Days, more recently the narrator's voice on Arrested Development (as well as one of its producers), and a celebrated director in his own right, with Cocoon, Apollo 13, and A Beautiful Mind all winning multiple Oscars.

Bryce has already accepted acting roles on A Dog's Way Home and Rocketman (both 2019) as well as Jurassic World 3 (2021).

She has also been booked to direct an episode of Disney's undated live action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. — AFP-Relaxnews