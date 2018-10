Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul Mahdi, speaks to parliament at the parliament headquarters, in Baghdad, Iraq October 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

BAGHDAD, Oct 25 — The Iraqi parliament this morning approved 14 new cabinet ministers proposed by prime minister-designate Adel Abdel Mahdi, even as key portfolios such as defence and interior affairs remain unassigned, an official said.

A total of 220 lawmakers out of 329 elected in May to a deeply divided parliamant, approved Mahdi’s 14 picks, including for the ministries of foreign affairs, finances, and petroleum. — AFP