Trump: Media have to stop endless hostility after bomb sent to CNN

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 — Donald Trump today called on the media to stop its “endless hostility” and “false attacks” in comments addressing pipe bombs sent earlier in the day to Barack Obama, top Democrats and CNN.

Speaking to supporters at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, the US president began with measured remarks arguing public figures had a duty to tone down their rhetoric.

“No one should carelessly compare political opponents to historical villains, which is done, it’s done all the time,” he said.

“The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often times false attacks and stories,” he added.

“Have to do it. They’ve got to stop.” — AFP