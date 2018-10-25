Irwan Serigar headed to KL court

Mohd Irwan Serigar will be charged today in connection with several cases of criminal breach of trust involving Malaysian government funds. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah was brought out of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here at 7.37am to face charges at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Mohd Irwan Serigar was taken into a black Hyundai car which left the MACC headquarters in a convoy of seven cars, led by police vehicles. They were escorted by police traffic.

A MACC statement yesterday stated that Mohd Irwan Serigar and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak would be charged today in connection with several cases of criminal breach of trust involving Malaysian government funds.

Mohd Irwan Serigar was called to the MACC headquarters at 3.30 pm yesterday and detained, following which he was taken to his house at Precinct 8.

The raid on Mohd Irwan Serigar's house lasted 15 minutes before he was taken back to the MACC headquarters.

When leaving the house, the MACC officers were seen to carry a briefcase. — Bernama