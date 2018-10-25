Hear Tyler, the Creator's 'You're a Mean One' from 'The Grinch'

Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — Tyler, the Creator's take on the famous Grinch theme song You're a Mean One, Mr Grinch has been revealed ahead of the release of the new animated movie The Grinch.

A trailer for the movie that was released last month first revealed that the film would feature new music by Tyler, the Creator, while playing a snippet of his updated recording of You're a Mean One, Mr Grinch.

Now the full track has been revealed, featuring a new hip-hop sound and a chorus of young singers.

Deadline reported last month that Tyler, the Creator has written the original song I Am the Grinch for the new take on the Dr Seuss tale and that he collaborated with Danny Elfman — who wrote the score — on You're a Mean One.

Pharrell Williams is on board as narrator, while Benedict Cumberbatch takes the title role. Other cast members including Angela Lansbury, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson and Cameron Seely.

The Grinch hits US theaters November 9. — AFP-Relaxnews