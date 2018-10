Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio gives a media briefing outside the Time Warner Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN Headquarters, October 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 25 — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday condemned an “effort to terrorise” after police found what appeared to be a live explosive device and an envelop containing white powder sent to CNN in the city.

“What we saw here today was an effort to terrorise,” de Blasio told a news conference at the scene. New York police chief James O’Neill said that the bomb squad had removed the device and that there were no additional threats. — AFP