Hillary Clinton says ‘troubling time’ in US after bomb threats

Law enforcement stands outside the gatehouse of Bill and Hillary Clinton's house in Chappaqua, New York, October 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

MIAMI, Oct 25 — Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said yesterday America is in “a troubling time” and appealed for national unity after she was among a number of high-profile Democrats targeted in bomb threats.

“We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home,” she said.

“But it is a troubling time, isn’t it? And it’s a time of deep divisions, and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together.” — AFP