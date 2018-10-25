Trump says political violence ‘has no place’ in US

US President Donald Trump calls out as he departs the East Room with first lady Melania Trump after speaking about pipe bomb packages sent to political figures at the White House in Washington, October 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 — US President Donald Trump called for unity yesterday after suspected explosive devices were mailed to leading Democrats, including former president Barack Obama, saying acts of political violence have “no place” in the United States.

Trump’s comments at a White House event on opioid addiction was his first substantive reaction to the rash of bomb alerts, which also targeted his former Democratic rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton.

“I want to say, at these times we have to unify and send one very clear and strong message that acts of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America,” he said. — AFP