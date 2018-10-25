Kylie Jenner gets back to basics with lip kit launch

Kylie Jenner Instagram 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — In November 2015, a teenage Kylie Jenner launched ‘Lip Kit by Kylie’, a trio of matching liquid lip colours and liners that proved to be an instant hit with beauty fans everywhere and spawning the highly successful ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ brand. Now, the makeup mogul is getting back to basics.

Jenner has taken to social media to announce the launch of three new Lip Kits, dropping on October 26. And what’s more, she has shaken up the formula of her signature product.

“All these formulas are a little different, and I wanna know what you guys think of them,” the star told her 117 million Instagram followers in a recent clip uploaded to Instagram Stories.

“They’re like a little thinner and more comfortable.”

The new collection comprises a pale pink “Kylie” hue, a hot coral “Queen” shade, and a teal “2014” colour that refers to the year Jenner dyed her hair blue.

“I named it this because 2014 was when I first really dyed my hair, and I dyed it like a blue teal,” the star explained to her followers.

Jenner must be practically sleeping in the beauty lab at the moment, if the volume of her recent new product releases is anything to go by.

The entrepreneur has just dropped a 3D Halloween makeup collection, as well as her first customisable palette, and a brand new collaboration with her best friend, the influencer Jordyn Woods.

She also introduced fans to a 21st bumper collection in August, and released a collaboration with her mother Kris Jenner back in May.

She claimed the 27th spot on Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list, earlier this summer, with the publication alleging that she has amassed a US$900 million (RM3.75 billion) fortune from her online makeup brand, which now spans products for eyes, lips and face, as well as tools such as makeup brushes. — AFP-Relaxnews