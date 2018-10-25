Rimmel tackles cyberbullying with Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne

Actress Cara Delevingne at STXfilms' 'The State of the Industry: Past, Present & Future' presentation during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne have teamed up with Rimmel to tackle cyberbullies.

The popstar and the actress are fronting the beauty giant’s new ‘#Iwillnotbedeleted’ initiative, which it is launching in partnership with the anti-bullying non-profit organization The Cybersmile Foundation.

The campaign aims to combat the growing issue of beauty cyberbullying (a term referring to someone receiving online abuse relating to their appearance), which affects millions of people — predominantly young girls — all over the globe. Rimmel’s long-term collaboration with Cybersmile has been designed not only to spark a conversation about the problem, but also to face it head on by creating an online space where sufferers can find practical support.

As part of the project, the two companies will be rolling out a ‘Cybersmile Assistant,’ an artificial intelligence virtual assistant that will provide visitors to the Cybersmile website with information such as approved local resources, helplines and organisations that can help people being impacted by cyberbullying.

The tool will be rolled out in English early in 2019, with several other language versions to follow.

“Cyberbullying related to beauty choices has a real impact on people long after the incident occurs,” said Rimmel brand ambassador Delevingne in a statement.

“The idea that some people make decisions in anticipation or fear of potential bullying is heartbreaking. I look forward to working with Rimmel to try and find a way of addressing this growing issue.”

Ora, who is also an ambassador for the Coty-owned brand, added: “I hope that by working with a business the sise of Coty, we can get this message out to millions of people worldwide and truly change things for the better.”

The move follows a report published by Coty and Rimmel that found that one in four women aged 16-25 have experienced beauty cyberbullying — and of those women, 67 per cent had their self confidence negatively impacted as a result.

Some 46 per cent of those who said they had experienced cyberbullying went on to self-harm. — AFP-Relaxnews