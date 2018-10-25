'Quicksand': David Tennant reunites with Emily Watson for Crete-based thriller

Scottish actor David Tennant at the HBO series premiere of 'Camping,' in Los Angeles October 10, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — Scottish star David Tennant, former Doctor Who star, is teaming up with English Kingsman: The Golden Circle graduate Emily Watson for Mediterranean revenge thriller Quicksand.

Set upon the sunkissed island of Crete, Quicksand sees a Britsh expat given a route to revenge when his son is murdered by a local.

David Tennant is to star as the husband enticed into a mortal plot, with Emily Watson as his wife.

The pair previously appeared together five years earlier in co-starring roles for 2013 British miniseries The Politician's Husband.

The casting announcement was made ahead of the 2018 American Film Market, which runs October 31 to November 7, 2018.

Mark Brozel, who has directed episodes of Humans, Troy: Fall of a City, DCI Banks and Dickensian for British TV over the last couple of years, is to direct the movie. — AFP-Relaxnews