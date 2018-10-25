Cops call in Zahid over Umno’s ‘missing’ millions

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 10, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was today investigated on allegations that RM116.7 million seized in raids at premises linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak belonged to the party.

According to sources, Ahmad Zahid arrived at Menara KPJ, Jalan Tun Razak here which housed the Bukit Aman Commercial CID office at about 2.30pm.

It was learnt Ahmad Zahid had his statements taken by officers of an anti-money laundering investigation team under Bukit Aman inspector-general of police secretariat for one and half hours.

According to the source, police will be calling several Umno leaders if required to assist in the case.

Umno had filed an application at the Kuala Lumpur High Court which among others sought a declaration that the search and confiscation on May 17, 2018 at the premises involved was against the law and Umno also sought an order for the return of RM116.7 million to the party. — Bernama