Five-year-old girl run over by school van in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Oct 24 — A five-year-old girl was run over by her school van in Jalan Temenggung 4, Taman Tun Aminah here at noon yesterday.

Johor Bahu Utara ACP police chief Mohd Taib Ahmad said the accident happened after the van had dropped off Janiss Yeoh Zi Xuan,a kindergarten pupil, at her grandmother’s home.

“The van, driven by a woman, ran over her as she was crossing in front of it to get to her grandmother’s house,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the 48-year-old driver on realising what had happened rushed the girl to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) but she succumbed to her injuries about an hour later.

The driver was detained and later released on police bail, he added.

A 13-second video clip which captured the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru Selatan police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said police detained a 15-year-old boy for driving a lorry laden with sand without a licence along the Pasir Gudang Highway early today.

He said in the 4am incident, in trying to escape police, the boy drove the lorry into a patrol car and that even though police fired three warning shots in the air for him to stop, he sped away.

He added that a high-speed chase ensued over 45 kilometres and the boy was finally caught in Jalan Angkasa Mas Perindustrian Tebrau 2. — Bernama