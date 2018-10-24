Johor teen goes on hour-long joyride in lorry with 16 patrol units in hot pursuit

The damaged police patrol car after it was rammed by the lorry whose teen driver defied police orders to stop. — Picture courtesy of Johor Baru South district police

JOHOR BARU, Oct 24 — A high-speed chase — which saw 16 police patrol cars pursuing a lorry for more an hour with shots fired — came to an end with the arrest of a male teen along Jalan Angkasa Mas 3 in the Tebrau 2 Industrial Area here early this morning.

The 15-year-old, who works as a part-time lorry attendant, suffered minor injuries during a brief scuffle with the arresting police team after the lorry came to a stop.

The drama unfolded when the lorry, a Hino tipper truck, was being driven in a suspicious manner by the suspect when a police patrol car tried to flag the vehicle down along Jalan Harmonium 23 in Taman Desa Tebrau at about 4am.

Johor Baru South district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais said the lorry immediately fled and exited to the Pasir Gudang Highway despite being told to stop.

“A chase along the Pasir Gudang Highway ensued, involving four patrol cars from the Johor Baru South district police and another 12 patrol cars from the Seri Alam district police,” he said in a statement tonight.

The lorry after it came to a stop at the Tebrau 2 Industrial Area after a chase with 16 police patrol cars in Johor Baru early this morning. — Picture courtesy of Johor Baru South district police

Shahurinain said during the hour-and-a-half pursuit, two police patrol cars — a Proton Preve and Inspira — were badly damaged after trying to intercept the lorry.

He said the pursuing policemen had also fired three warning shots in the air, but the suspect continued to defy police orders.

“The lorry and teenaged suspect were finally stopped with the assistance of a private lorry who assisted police at the Tebrau 2 Industrial Area,” said Shahurinain, adding that the suspect had also acted aggressively where a brief scuffle ensued.

Initial investigations revealed that the lorry was not reported stolen and was used by the suspect’s uncle who is employed at a factory in Taman Johor Jaya.

The suspect did not have any prior criminal records.

Police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.