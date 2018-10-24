Formula One ace Niki Lauda leaves hospital after lung transplant

Niki Lauda talks to the media at the airport in Duesseldorf March 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, Oct 24 — Niki Lauda, the three-time world Formula One champion, has left hospital and is in a good general condition after having had a lung transplant in August, his doctors said today.

The 69-year-old, who underwent the six-hour surgery at the Vienna General Hospital, now has to undergo intensive rehabilitation for several weeks, the hospital said in a statement.

The Austrian motor racing legend’s condition had been described as “extremely critical” at the time of the surgery.

Niki Lauda’s doctors will hold a news conference tomorrow.

Lauda formed the Laudamotion airline out of the Austrian unit of failed Air Berlin early this year and later sold 75 per cent of it to Ryanair. — Reuters