Formula One ace Niki Lauda leaves hospital after lung transplant

Published 28 minutes ago on 24 October 2018

Niki Lauda talks to the media at the airport in Duesseldorf March 20, 2018. — Reuters pic
VIENNA, Oct 24 — Niki Lauda, the three-time world Formula One champion, has left hospital and is in a good general condition after having had a lung transplant in August, his doctors said today.

The 69-year-old, who underwent the six-hour surgery at the Vienna General Hospital, now has to undergo intensive rehabilitation for several weeks, the hospital said in a statement.

The Austrian motor racing legend’s condition had been described as “extremely critical” at the time of the surgery.

Niki Lauda’s doctors will hold a news conference tomorrow.

Lauda formed the Laudamotion airline out of the Austrian unit of failed Air Berlin early this year and later sold 75 per cent of it to Ryanair. — Reuters

