Bring peace to Southern Thailand but abide by Thai laws, Prayut tells Malaysia

BANGKOK, Oct 24 — Malaysia will continue to facilitate peace talks between the Thai government and militant groups in Southern Thailand but they must conform to the framework of the kingdom’s Constitution, Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said today.

“I also had a frank and constructive discussion with Tun, about the peace dialogue that has been facilitated by the Malaysian side.

“We understand each other better on our concerns and limitations.

“I assured him that the dialogue will continue, with Malaysia as the facilitator. It shall be carried out however, within the framework of Thailand’s Constitution,” he said during a joint-press conference with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Prayut said that the two countries would also expand its scope of cooperation to include other aspects, such as economic development and in tackling tackle border security issues and transnational crimes, including drug and human trafficking.

Malaysia has been the facilitator of peace talks between the Thailand government and MARA Patani, an umbrella body representing militant groups in the Southern Thailand, since 2014 after conflict in the region broke out 15 years ago.

In August, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Noor was appointed as the new facilitator for the talks, replacing Datuk Seri Ahmad Zamzamin Hashim, who was appointed by the previous Barisan Nasional government.