Cameroon court sentences opposition figure Muna in forgery case

Akere Muna is a former senior lawyer and presidential candidate. — Reuters pic

YAOUNDE, Oct 24 — A Cameroon court has sentenced former opposition presidential candidate and anti-corruption campaigner Akere Muna to a three-year suspended sentence on forgery charges.

His sentencing yesterday came a day after the West African country's constitutional council announced the results of an election handing President Paul Biya a seventh term in power.

The Yaounde tribunal sentenced Muna to three years in prison suspended for five years, in a case involving forgery of his family's inheritance, according to a copy of the ruling obtained today.

The verdict could still be overturned by an appeals court and by the Supreme Court.

The judgement follows a case brought by Muna's younger sister and a former minister, Ama Tutu Muna, who accused him of mismanaging the family inheritance.

Akere, a former senior lawyer and once vice president of anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International, this month withdraw his candidacy in the presidential election in favour of another contender, Maurice Kamto.

Kamto came second in the presidential election with 14.23 per cent of the vote. — AFP