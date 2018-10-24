Thai PM: Malaysia, Thailand to push forward pending ‘cooperation projects’

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attend a news conference in Bangkok October 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 24 — Malaysia and Thailand will push forward “cooperation projects” which have been unresolved for some time, Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said today.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Prayuth said he has proposed to the former that both nations raise their economic cooperation to “enhanced strategic economic partnership” status, with an eye on greater security, stability as well as sustainable development.

“In this regard, both countries will jointly push forward cooperation projects that have been pending, quite a number of them, placing particular emphasis on border area development, connectivity, trade, investment and tourism between both sides.

“To this end, we have tasked ministers concerned to meet by early next year, to discuss ad expedite them,” Prayut said in his speech to the media here.

The joint collaboration would also mark a new beginning in the Malaysia-Thailand bilateral relations, Prayut added.

MORE TO COME