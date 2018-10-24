PTPTN loan repayment dropped after removal of blacklist, says deputy minister

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has collected repayment of loans amounting to RM817.56 million from June to September compared to RM1,324.43 million for the same period last year.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the amount was obtained after releasing 429,945 PTPTN borrowers from the blacklist in stages since May 24 and the exercise was completed on June 9.

"To ensure continuing repayment from the borrowers, the listing and updating of borrowers’ record in Bank Negara's credit record, Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) is still being implemented.

“Apart from that, legal actions will be instituted against borrowers who refused to make payment,” she said during the question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to a question by Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) who wanted to know PTPTN repayment collection after the blacklist had been abolished and the efforts to be implemented to ensure the target repayment total is met.

Teo said a holistic study on new PTPTN loan policy had been completed on Sept 26 and it is still awaiting comments from various government agencies involved before tabling it to Cabinet ministers. — AFP