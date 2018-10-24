Dr M urges Asean member countries to leverage on region’s 600 million-strong population

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, escorted by Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, reviews an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the government house in Bangkok October 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called on his fellow Asean leaders to leverage on the 600 million population in the region, and to turn it into a bustling domestic market.

The Langkawi MP said that the Asean region holds great potential and is simply waiting to be tapped, and can become a strong and resilient economic region.

“We believe that Asean is a very strong economic region. We have a population of 600 million people. A big population requires a lot of things.

“We should make our big population as a domestic market for all the countries of Asean.

“We will be discussing this matter in the next Asean leaders meeting. We want to see Asean become a strong regional organisation, and with dedication I think we can do just that,” Dr Mahathir said in a joint press conference with his Thai counterpart, Prayut Chan-o-cha, here.

