Dr M urges Asean member countries to leverage on region’s 600 million-strong population

BANGKOK, Oct 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called on his fellow Asean leaders to leverage on the 600 million population in the region, and to turn it into a bustling domestic market.
The Langkawi MP said that the Asean region holds great potential and is simply waiting to be tapped, and can become a strong and resilient economic region.
“We believe that Asean is a very strong economic region. We have a population of 600 million people. A big population requires a lot of things.
“We should make our big population as a domestic market for all the countries of Asean.
“We will be discussing this matter in the next Asean leaders meeting. We want to see Asean become a strong regional organisation, and with dedication I think we can do just that,” Dr Mahathir said in a joint press conference with his Thai counterpart, Prayut Chan-o-cha, here.
